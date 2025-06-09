Can mobile phone use cause brain tumour? Doctor debunks 5 myths and shares facts

Brain tumours can be frightening, but addressing them effectively starts with separating facts from myths. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Manish Vaish, principal director, neuro and spine surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, said, “Brain tumours are often surrounded by fear, confusion, and misinformation. Early diagnosis, the right treatment, and a supportive environment can significantly improve outcomes.” Also read | How to detect brain tumours in children early: Watch out for these warning signs Not all brain tumours are malignant.(Anna Shvets)

The doctor further debunks myths about brain tumours:

Myth 1: All brain tumours are cancerous

Fact: Not every brain tumour is malignant. In fact, many brain tumours are benign (non-cancerous), meaning they do not spread to other parts of the body. However, even benign tumours can cause serious issues due to their location in the brain and the pressure they may exert on surrounding tissues. That’s why timely diagnosis and monitoring are important, regardless of the tumour type.

Myth 2: Brain tumours always cause severe headaches

Fact: While headaches can be a symptom, not all individuals with a brain tumour will experience them. Other early signs might include seizures, personality changes, memory problems, vision disturbances, or speech difficulties. Often, these symptoms are subtle and may be mistaken for stress, ageing, or other common conditions. Persistent or unusual symptoms should not be ignored. Also read | Brain tumours: Causes, treatment, prognosis, 8 new alternatives for patients

Mobile phone use is not directly linked to brain tumours.(SHVETS production)

Myth 3: Mobile phones and microwaves cause brain tumours

Fact: There is no conclusive scientific evidence that everyday use of mobile phones or exposure to microwave ovens causes brain tumours. Numerous international studies have dismissed a clear link. That said, more long-term research is still ongoing to further understand potential environmental factors.

Myth 4: Brain tumour treatment is always highly invasive

Fact: Modern medical advancements have revolutionised the way brain tumours are diagnosed and treated. In many cases, minimally invasive procedures, stereotactic radiosurgery (like Gamma Knife), or targeted therapies are now available. Treatments are individualised based on the tumour's type, size, and location, as well as the patient’s overall health.

Myth 5: A brain tumour diagnosis is a death sentence

Fact: This is perhaps the most dangerous myth. Thanks to advances in neurosurgery, neuro-navigation, radiotherapy, and personalised medicine, many patients with brain tumours go on to live full and meaningful lives. Outcomes depend on early detection, tumour type, and access to specialised care. Hope, combined with science, goes a long way in improving quality of life. Also read | World Brain Tumour Day 2024: 12 surprising signs of brain tumour that people usually ignore

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.