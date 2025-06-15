Doctor shares 5 Indian foods that help lower bad cholesterol naturally: ‘Heart health begins in kitchen’

Struggling with high cholesterol and looking for natural ways to manage it? Instead of relying solely on medications, turning to your kitchen might be a smart first step. In his May 29 Instagram post, Dr Sumit Kapadia, vascular surgeon and varicose vein specialist, shares five everyday Indian foods that can help lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol levels while supporting overall heart health. (Also read: Cardiologist shares how to protect your heart at every age: Smart habits to build in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond ) Discover these everyday Indian foods to manage cholesterol naturally. (Pixabay)

"I often remind my patients: heart health begins in the kitchen. Cholesterol buildup can silently damage your arteries until it’s too late. But the good news? Your everyday Indian diet has powerful tools to fight LDL cholesterol naturally," Dr Sumit wrote in the caption. Here are 5 Indian foods Dr Sumit recommends to help protect your heart:

1. Methi (Fenugreek seeds)

Packed with soluble fibre, methi helps bind cholesterol in the gut and blocks its absorption. For best results, soak the seeds overnight and consume them in the morning.

2. Coconut (in moderation)

Surprisingly, coconut can be heart-friendly when used mindfully. Whether as oil or grated, it may help raise good cholesterol (HDL), which in turn helps balance out LDL.

3. Bhindi (Okra)

This underrated superfood is rich in mucilage, a gel-like substance that traps cholesterol and helps flush it out of the body naturally.

4. Apples (or alternatives like guava or amla)

These fruits are high in pectin and antioxidants, supporting liver function and helping to lower cholesterol over time. Pick whichever is local and in season.

5. Garlic

A staple in Indian kitchens, garlic is known to lower total cholesterol and blood pressure. Just 1–2 raw cloves a day can have powerful effects.

Tip: Want to lower your LDL without giving up your favourite cultural foods? Start with small changes, be consistent, and let food be your first medicine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.