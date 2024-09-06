Like Kriti Sanon to Ranveer Singh, dress up for Ganesha in these vibrant celeb styles

Twirl in an anarkali For Ganesh Chaturthi, opt for these vibrant styles inspired by these celebs(Photos: Instagram)

Like Kriti Sanon, slip into a pink anarkali set as a newlywed(Photo: Instagram)

If you are a newlywed, take a leaf from actor Kriti Sanon’s stylebook for your Ganpati celebrations at home. Slip into a heavy anarkali set in a bold colour like pink, red or orange that will also allow you to move around easily. Amp it up with a golden tissue dupatta, temple jewellery, and smokey eyes.

Striped celebration

Wear a multi-coloured striped kurta set like Ranveer Singh as you pandal hop (Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Ranveer Singh, channel your vibrant personality in a striped multi-colour kurta and pyjama set that exudes royalty vibes while still ranking high on the rizz radar. Stud earrings, mojris and a neat man bun to finish.

Silk for the win

Take inspiration from actor Alia Bhatt and borrow a timeless silk saree from your mum’s wardrobe for Ganeshotsav(Photo: Instagram)

Trying to find a statement outfit at the last minute? Take inspiration from actor Alia Bhatt and borrow a timeless silk saree from your mum’s wardrobe in a vibrant hue like rani pink. Pair it with a strapless golden blouse. Middle-parted low bun, mogras in the hair, and juttis to finish.

Floral fun

Like actor Tiger Shroff and slip into a floral sherwani kurta with straight-leg pants(Photo: Instagram)

For an easy-on-the-eyes fit, take notes from actor Tiger Shroff and slip into a floral sherwani kurta with straight-leg pants. A pastel-hued set is perfect as you go mandal-hopping during the day! Close off with black shoes.

Green envy

Choose a light green and golden Banarasi sharara set like actor Rakul Preet Singh for the visarjan day(Photo: Instagram)

Leave everyone green with envy in this light green and golden Banarasi sharara set like actor Rakul Preet Singh. The relaxed look featuring a shimmery kurta with an elegant V-neckline and flared trousers will complement the festive glitter. The light pistachio dupatta with gold work border and buttas further adds to the look.

An eye for ivory

An ivory and golden kurta pant set like Shahid Kapoor's is perfect for day-time Ganeshotsav festivities(Photo: Instagram)

For a classy and understated fit, emulate actor Shahid Kapoor’s look in an ivory and golden kurta pant set. As you attend pujas and carry Bappa home, shine bright in this dreamy hue.

Style it up

Opt for fuchsia pink/red and parrot green hues for the festivities.

Linen/muslin saree with a kalamkari printed blouse is a must-have for this season.

Bright-coloured anarkali with Banarasi duppatta can never go wrong.

Printed Gajji silk long-sleeve straight-fit kurtas with plain churidars are a good pick.

Stitched sarees in mul fabric with golden borders paired with sleeveless blouse and oxidised jewellery are a comfortable option.

Inputs by stylist Sameer Katariya