Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Devotees throng Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Dagdusheth and other places

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across India, especially Maharashtra, as huge crowds assemble for darshan of famous idols at Lalbaugcha Raja, Dagdusheth and other temples in Mumbai. An idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesh, popularly known as Lalbaugcha Raja (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Mumbai's most famous idol Lalbaugcha Raja saw throngs of people arriving to worship the iconic statue, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” on Saturday. Morning aarti at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai also saw large crowds assembling to offer prayers to the god.

Elsewhere, outside Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune, people took to the streets playing ‘dhol’ and celebrating the joyous festival.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved applications 2,635 mandals as of Friday, with 300 more pending, an official told ANI.

The GSB Seva Mandal in Matunga, with its gold adorned Lord Ganesha is also expecting footfalls from lakhs of devotees. In anticipation of the huge gatherings , around 15,000 police personnel will be on the streets for the next ten days to provide security, BMC officials said.

In Pune, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told ANI, that 22 police help centres had been set up to prevent crime against women, mobile theft, and pickpocketing. Arrangements for crowd security and traffic regulations have also been made for the ten-day festival.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde extended his greetings ahead of the festival on Friday and also urged people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in an eco-friendly way.

Outside Maharashtra as well, excitement for the festival is high, with devotees in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, offering prayers at the Puliakulam Ganesh temple. In fact, prices of banana leaves have gone up due to demand during the festival in Thoothukudi district, reported ANI.

Morning aarti's have been conducted with great fervour at Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and Vastrapur Na Mahaganpati Temple in Gujarat, inviting devotees from all over.