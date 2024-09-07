Metro to extend service hrs during Ganesh Festival 

To cater to the high number of devotees visiting Pune during the Ganesh Festival, the Maha-Metro decided to extend services between September 7 and 18. Many citizens and devotees visit the Peth areas where all the ‘Manache Ganpati’ are located. Considering the high footfall, the Metro authority has decided to extend the service hours as well as increase the train frequency to accommodate the rush. Additionally, to avoid long queues, the Metro is encouraging passengers to use digital ticketing options such as the Pune Metro mobile app and WhatsApp ticketing. (HT PHOTO)

Between September 7 and 9, Metro services will operate from 6 am to 11 pm, while between September 10 and 16, the services will be extended by an hour, till midnight. On Anant Chaturdashi, September 17, Metro will operate continuously for 24 hours till 6 am on September 18.

Commenting about the same, Hemant Sonawane, executive director (Administration, Public Relations) said, “ These measures aim to provide maximum convenience to the citizens and ensure seamless travel during the celebrations. Pune Metro urges everyone to plan their journeys.”

Footfall in August

With the opening of the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi route, the Metro has seen a steady rise in daily ridership. In June 2024, over one lakh passengers travelled daily. By August 2024, there was a 20% increase with daily passenger numbers reaching 1,18,241. Pune Metro also earned ₹5.69 crore as ticket income in August, with an average daily income of ₹18.68 lakh. Of the total passengers, 29% travelled on the Pimpri Chinchwad to District Court route, while 71% travelled on the Ramwadi to Vanaz route.

Around 70% of passengers used digital methods to buy tickets making Pune Metro a leader in digital ticketing in India.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro said, “There is a 20% rise in daily ridership of Pune Metro and over 70% of digital ticket purchases reflect Pune’s environmental awareness.”