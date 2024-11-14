Vikrant Massey reveals how his Christian father, Sikh mother, Muslim brother celebrate all festivals

Vikrant Massey will be next seen in The Sabarmati Report, based on the Godhra Riots of 2002. On Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Vikrant explained how he and his family live an immensely secular life. Vikrant's parents had an interfaith marriage – his father is a Christian and his mother a Sikh. His brother Moeen converted to Islam. He's married to Sheetal Thakur, a Hindu. (Also Read – Vikrant Massey says India got ‘so called azaadi in 1947’ and the internet is furious: 'Naye itihaskaar') Vikrant Massey says he has a secular family with all faiths

What Vikrant said

"My brother does Laxmi puja on the occasion of Diwali. His conversion is his personal choice. But we celebrate Diwali and Holi together here. On the occasion of Eid, we celebrate it at his place, having biryani. Today, that fulcrum is absent (in society),” Vikrant said.

“My father has been to Vaishno Devi temple (located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir) six times. He is a Christian and goes to church twice a week even now. But that’s what India has always been like. You will find Christians whose name is Rahul, Rohit etc. We ourselves go to gurudwaras and many Hindus go to Ajmer Sharif Dargah (located in Rajasthan). This is our Hindustan. Why is it so surprising? There’s a temple in my house. My son’s name is Vardaan. This is the fabric of our country,” Vikrant added.

About The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film also features Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

At the trailer launch, Vikrant told the media, ""Ji haan aaye hain aur aa rahe hai (Yes, I have been receiving threats). But as I said ki hum kalakar hai or kahaniyaan bolte hai (we're artists and we tell stories). This film is purely based on facts. It is something that I am dealing with or we as a team collectively are dealing with and I think we will deal with it the way it has to be."

In the film, Vikrant plays a journalist who probes the truth behind the February 27, 2002 incident of burning of Sabarmati Express at Godhra, Gujarat. The Sabarmati Report will release in theatres this Friday on November 15.