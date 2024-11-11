Vikrant Massey invites internet's ire for 'so called azaadi in 1947' comment: 'Male Kangana Ranaut'

It seems Vikrant Massey can't catch a break these days. Days after he faced some jibes for touching his wife's feet, the actor has now landed in hot soup for a politically incorrect statement. While promoting his new film, The Sabarmati Report, recently, the actor made some remarks about freedom of expression in India and referred to the independence from British rule in 1947 as 'so-called Azadi'. Naturally, the internet was not happy with the statement. (Also read: Vikrant Massey on being abused online for touching wife Sheetal Thakur's feet on Karwa Chauth: ‘I don’t understand why’) Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report is set to release this week

What Vikrant Massey said

Vikrant appeared on the Top Angle podcast with journalist Sushant B Sinha. On the podcast, as he talked about India's modern history, the actor said, “We need to understand that we are a young nation. It's been 76-77 years (since the independence). After hundreds and hundreds of years of oppression - from the Mughals, the Dutch, the French, and the British - we got one so-called Azadi (independence). But was it really independence? The colonial hangover that they left, we stayed in it. I feel that the Hindus have finally got that opportunity to ask for their identity in their own country. We sometimes don't pay attention to this concept of identity, the concept of sentiment. The biggest wars have been fought on sentiment; most of the decisions in our lives are driven by sentiment and how we feel.”

The internet reacts

The internet did not take kindly to Vikrant's 'so-called Azaadi' comment. After the snippet of this statement was shared on social media, one person commented in Hindi, "What has happened to him? Is he saying all this to promote the film? One should keep an eye on him even after release." Another quipped, "Naye itihaaskaar (New historian)." Others were harsher in their assessment. "Laakhon logon ke balidaan ke baad mili Azaadi inko so-called lag rahi hai. Inke jaise gaddaar sirf Bharat me hi paaye jaate hain (The independence we won after millions of people's sacrifice seems so-called to him. Traitors like this are only found in India."

Many likened Vikrant's statement to an earlier one from Kangana Ranaut, who had said that India won 'real' independence only in 2014. "Male Kangana Ranaut," declared one tweet in response to Vikrant's statement.

The Sabarmati Report

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant, Riddhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna. The film is described as a thriller based on the infamous Godhra train burning incident of February 2002 that sparked the Gujarat riots. The film is slated to be released in theatres on November 15.