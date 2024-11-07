Vikrant Massey on being abused online for touching wife Sheetal Thakur's feet on Karwa Chauth: ‘I don’t understand why’

Vikrant took to Instagram to share photos of him and Sheetal celebrating Karwa Chauth at their home with the moon visible in the background. In the photos, Sheetal was seen performing the puja, and in a few, Vikrant was seen touching her feet.

Vikrant’s view on the pics

The actor revisited his post during an interview with The Lallantop. Vikrant said, "My phone had six photos, but only four of them became a topic of discussion. Some people liked it, while others even abused me. I don’t understand why. I believe that if you want peace at home, you should touch your wife’s feet from time to time. People made those photos viral”.

“She is the Lakshmi of my home, and I don’t think it’s wrong to touch Lakshmi’s feet. I proudly say that she came into my life 10 years ago and changed it for the better. Ever since she entered my life, only good things have happened, and to keep it that way, I continue to touch her feet,” he added.

About the couple

After dating for several years, Vikrant and Sheetal got married in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022. Later, the couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18. The actor announced that he and Sheetal were expecting their first child in September last year. He shared a wedding picture along with a creative photo with two safety pins, where one of them was carrying a smaller safety pin inside. They became parents to a baby boy on February 7. The couple named their newborn Vardaan.

On the work front

After facing multiple delays, the Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna drama thriller film The Sabarmati Report is all set to release on November 15. In the film, Vikrant plays a journalist who probes the truth behind 2002 Godhra train burning incident in The Sabarmati Report. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna.