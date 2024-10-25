The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey probes a big cover-up as a fearless journalist. Watch

Vikrant Massey is once again back in action with his investigative political thriller The Sabarmati Report. The film's teaser was recently released, showcasing the actor as a fearless journalist. The film is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. (Also read: Vikrant Massey recalls schooling a fan for recording him without consent: 'Aap zoo mein aaye ho') Vikrant Massey as a journalist probes the truth behind 2002 Godhra train burning incident in The Sabarmati Report.

The Sabarmati Report uncovers the hard-hitting truth

The teaser starts with Vikrant's character in the court being prosecuted and threatened to pay ₹ 2 crore as a penalty, along with a public apology. However, he refuses to do so and justifies himself by saying, “The culprits should be paying the penalty, not me.” Vikrant and Raashii Khanna are shown as two investigative journalists who are willing to go the distance to uncover the truth. They both team up to find out what really happened on the day of the train burning incident in Godhra on the morning of February 27, 2002. Vikrant calls it India's 9/11. From heart-wrenching visuals to glimpses of communal tensions and an honest journalist's right to truth is depicted in the teaser. As the promo ends, Vikrant's character tells someone, “You cannot hide the truth. One day, every single child in this country will question you about Godhra.”

Fans praise Vikrant Massey as fearless journalist

While sharing the teaser, Balaji Motion Pictures' official handle captioned its post as, “Aaj ka Hindustan jawaab dena bhi jaanta hai, aur sawaal poochna bhi (Today's India knows how to answer and also how to ask questions)! The truth can be rattled, but not defeated.”

While reacting to the teaser, a user commented, “Vikrant’s dedication to impactful roles is unmatched. Can’t wait to see this.” Another user wrote, “Vikrant picks roles with so much meaning. Excited to see him in The Sabarmati Report.” A fan also commented, “The intensity Vikrant brings to his characters is incredible. Expecting nothing less here!”

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film also features Riddhi Dogra in a pivotal character.

The Sabarmati Report is scheduled to be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.