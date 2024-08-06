Vikrant Massey recalls schooling a fan for recording him without consent: 'Aap zoo mein aaye ho'

Vikrant recalls unpleasant experience with fan

Vikrant, while speaking about the incident opined, “Unfortunately…I shouldn’t be saying this but I get into a lot of arguments with people who start recording you secretly when you are eating or picking groceries with your wife and your staff and they go live. The other day, I was going through a security check [at the airport]. I had tucked in my T-shirt and there was someone who had just crossed the security check and he was standing there recording me. I said ‘Aap zoo mein aaye ho kya? (Are you visiting a zoo?) Have some dignity.’ You ask and I will click a photo with you and I will do it happily, there is no problem in that. But the moment you don’t respect someone’s space…”

Vikrant Massey's Bollywood journey

Vikrant made his Bollywood debut with Lootera (2013). He later featured in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Half Girlfriend (2017), A Death in the Gunj (2017) and Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017). His last theatrical release was Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail (2023). 12th Fail received appreciation from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishab Shetty and Farhan Akhtar. The movie was based on real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Vikrant's next Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba also features Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal characters. The film is is written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Jayprad Desai.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba will be available for streaming on Netflix from August 9, 2024.