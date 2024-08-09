Vicky Kaushal gives shoutout to brother Sunny Kaushal after Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba: You have truly surprised me

Note of appreciation

The actor took to Instagram to write him a sweet note. He first shared the poster of the film, and wrote, “Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch (thrill) notches up from the first part... whatey mazedaar watch. Don’t miss it! Congrats team (sic)."

Giving a special shoutout to his brother, Vicky posted a picture of himself with Sunny and penned, “@sunsunnykhez You have truly surprised me with your ability to pull off such a twisted character. So tastefully done. I know how excited you were to take up this part and could see you have fun playing it through and through. So proud! Onwards and upwards brother!”

His Insta story.

In the film, Sunny is seen in the role of Abhimanyu. Vicky attended the premiere to support his brother with his father Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal.

The premiere was also attended by stars such as Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonam Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Sharad Kelkar, and Sumona Chakravarti.

About the film

Taapsee and Vikrant Massey's Netflix India drama released on August 9 (Friday). A sequel to the 2021 film Hasseen Dillruba, the film traces the journey of ill-fated lovers Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena. Directed by Jayprad Desai, penned and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Sheirgill. As per the official synopsis, the story picks up where the first film left off and follows Rani and Rishu as they seek a fresh start in Agra.