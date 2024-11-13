Taapsee Pannu wants to keep fight scenes in Gandhari ‘raw and real’ and perform her own stunts

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her next action-thriller, Gandhari, and is leaving no stone unturned for her role. The actor will not be using a body-double for the film. A source revealed that Taapsee will be doing her own stunts for the Netflix movie. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu reveals what she learnt about Shah Rukh Khan during Dunki shooting: You will not see that man even...) Taapsee Pannu will not use a body-double to perform action scenes in Gandhari.

Taapsee Pannu to perform her own stunts in Gandhari

According to the source, “We have learnt that Taapsee will not be using a body double for her upcoming film Gandhari, and she will be doing her own stunts for action scenes, where she will be seen playing a mother for the first time. Her role is based on a determined mother who is on a mission, and you will also see her bond with her child. She is focusing on her agility to keep her character and fight scenes more real and raw.”

About Gandhari

Gandhari revolves around a story of a mother who takes on a fierce and brutal fight to save her child who is abducted.

Netflix recently shared an introduction teaser of Gandhari in which Taapsee's voiceover says, “Kehte hain maa ki dua humesha saath chalti hai, lekin jab uski bachche par aati hai to kaali bhi wahi banti hai (It is said that a mother's blessings are always there with her children but if anyone tries to harm her child, she becomes Goddess Kaali).”

While sharing the teaser on its Instagram handle, the streaming platform captioned its post as, “The Hasseen writer-actor duo is back (fire emoji) Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu return with an action thriller. Gandhari arrives soon, only on Netflix.”

Taapsee Pannu's stint with action

Taapsee had previously done action in Naam Shabana (2017) and Baby (2015). Gandhari is her second collaboration with writer-producer Kanika after Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Her production company Kathha Pictures, which backed Kriti Sanon's Do Patti, also produces Gandhari. The film is expected to release soon, although there is no official announcement about the exact date.