Taapsee Pannu reveals what she learnt about Shah Rukh Khan during Dunki shooting: You will not see that man even...

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared the one thing she learnt about her Dunki co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking with NewsX, Taapsee shared that it was his 100 per cent dedication. Taapsee added that Shah Rukh Khan does what needs to be done "without getting distracted". (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu reveals one thing she's learnt from nepo kids) Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu were seen together for the first time in Dunki.

Taapsee praises Shah Rukh

Taapsee said, "When you are there no matter what you are doing give your 100 percent. When you are at work or at home, or whatever job you are doing, be 100 per cent present there. So that's one thing I've, I mean there can be 50 things on his plate but when he is in a rehearsal, he is 100 percent there. He is not waiting that, 'Ok khatam karo (finish it). Let me go to the next one'."

She also added, "When he is shooting, he is 100 per cent there for those hours. You will not see that man even moving away from the set. So that's the kind of dedication I've learnt from him, when you are doing something make sure you give your 100 percent for that time without getting distracted."

About Taapsee, Shah Rukh's film Dunki

Taapsee and Shah Rukh starred in the 2023 film Dunki. The comedy-drama film is based on the illegal immigration technique called "donkey flight". The film is co-written, co-produced, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, under Rajkumar Hirani Films, along with Jio Studios and Red Chillies Entertainment. It also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

About Taapsee's films

Fans will see Taapsee in Gandhari, which will stream on Netflix India. The action-thriller film will explore a “different kind of love — the profound bond between mother and child,” a press release said. Devashish Makhija will direct Gandhari from a script by Kanika Dhillon. She was last seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.