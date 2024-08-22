Taapsee Pannu reveals one thing she's learnt from nepo kids: A lot of us outsiders don't…

Taapsee Pannu opened a production house called Outsider Films. Clearly, she prides herself on being an outsider to the film industry. However, in an interview with ANI, the actor confessed the one lesson she's learnt from the so-called nepo kids in Bollywood. (Also Read – Taapsee Pannu reveals she never watched husband Mathias Boe play live: ‘It's very stressful’) Taapsee Pannu has learnt a valuable lesson from nepo kids(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee applauds nepo kids' unity

“It's a different opinion from a lot of others. One thing that is good about people who have parents or siblings or any other family member in the industry, the so-called nepotism people or the people who they say have come into the industry through nepotism, one really good thing that I've learnt from them is how to stay together, stick together, and support each other. Which a lot of us, people from outside, don't have as much as they have for each other," Taapsee said.

Taapsee says outsiders get insecure

"We're so used to struggling, hustling, and racing ahead of each other. We're respectful towards each other, we'll message each other when we see each other's films. But wo ki agar achhi film ho ya buri film ho (whether it's a good film or a bad film), to stand by this person… wo wali jo vibe hai na (that vibe), that's more in the industry kids than us outsiders. Sometimes, deep down inside we'll end up feeling insecure about each other only. It's more than what the industry kids have. Because, like I said, mindset hi ban gaya hai competition ka (our mindset is framed by competition). But the unity I've seen… that they'll recommend each other or stand by each other or be there for each other… in my personal experience, I've seen they have more than us. And that's one thing, if not others, that we can take from them in a good way,” Taapsee added.

Taapsee recently starred in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. She will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. Taapsee has produced two films – Blurr (2022) and Dhak Dhak (2023) under her production house, Outsider Films.