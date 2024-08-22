Taapsee Pannu reveals she never watched husband Mathias Boe play live: ‘It's very stressful’

Taapsee Pannu recently visited Paris Olympics to cheer for her husband Mathias Boe as he coached the men's doubles badminton team. In an interview with ANI, the actor revealed why she'd never go watch Mathias play live. (Also Read – Khel Khel Mein movie review: Akshay Kumar is in terrific form in a smart laugh riot) Taapsee Pannu dated Mathias Boe for 10 years before tying the knot

What Taapsee said

“This might be the last Olympics that Mathias is a part of. So that's why I was also like okay, I never went to see him play because I didn't want to. Because it was very stressful to see him play live. So all the years we were together, I never saw him play live. I went only for 2-3 Super Series tournaments, but not really the major ones because it was very stressful to watch him play. Every point counts, and it was too fast and stressful a game for me to watch. So I thought okay, this is the last time, and this time he's the coach. He's not the player so it's relatively less stressful. But this last opportunity, I must seize," Taapsee said.

Response to trolling

Taapsee also clarified that she wasn't concerned about getting trolled for her husband's possible losses, like how an Anushka Sharma was often blamed for her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's low performance. “No, I think I've chosen a life which unfortunately, I got to know very late ki kuchh karo na karo, troll toh tum hoge hi (that whether you do something or not, you'd get trolled nonetheless). So I think this trolling has come into all of our lives lately. And I feel ki kuchh relevant hu tabhi toh troll ho rahi hu main. Agar meri relevance hi na hoti toh why would anyone spend time, bother about kaun hai ye, kyu kar rahi hai aisa (that I'm getting trolled because I'm relevant. If I didn't have any relevance, why would people spend time and bother about who she is, why she's doing what she's doing). People are spending time and negativity on you, I'd think okay, I'm worth their time in some way,” added Taapsee.

Taapsee will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?.