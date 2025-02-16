Swanand Kirkire says Ranveer Allahbadia should be forgiven for India's Got Latent row: ‘Apologies have been made’

Swanand Kirkire on Ranveer Allahbadia's remark

Swanand Kirkire said, "A certain decorum should be maintained. What actually happened is that cameras became a part of our lives, and we didn't even realise the difference between conversations meant for friends and those meant for family. Now, they should be forgiven; apologies have already been made. There are many things in this country and the world that should never have been said, yet they were, and they were wrong. Our country has given them the punishment they deserved, and they have even apologised with tears."

Swanand Kirkire talks about comedy

He added, "Comedy doesn’t just mean roasting or humiliating someone. If someone is roasting others just to gain fame, and another person agrees to be roasted for the same reason, it doesn’t make either act right. Both are wrong. There shouldn't be control through laws, which is why content creators must act responsibly. Otherwise, it will become a reason for legal restrictions, and once that happens, many voices will be silenced."

About controversy over Ranveer's comment

Ranveer found himself in the eye of the storm after he made a joke about watching your parents having sex or joining them. Multiple FIRs lodged against him for ‘obscene content’ and on Friday, he approached the Supreme Court seeking to club the FIRs. On Saturday, he alleged that individuals posing as patients attempted to intrude into his mother's clinic amid a wave of death threats against him and his family.

On February 11, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against YouTubers and social influencers Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on India's Got Latent. FIRs have been registered against them in Maharashtra and Assam.