Munawar Faruqui says people are jealous of 'those on top', fans feel it's 'support for Samay Raina'

Comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui took to his Instagram on Saturday to share a video on Reels that talks about people's appreciation for celebrities. The video, which features video clips and Munawar's voice-over, talks about how people are jealous of those on top. While Munawar did not give any context to the video, many of his fans felt it was in support of his friend and fellow comic Samay Raina, who is embroiled in a controversy regarding his show India'a Got Latent. (Also read: Bharti Singh defends ‘Gen Z ki pasand’ Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent controversy: ‘He doesn’t force you to speak’) Munawar Faruqui's latest Instagram Reel has fans commenting about his ‘support for Samay Raina’.

Munawar Faruqui's video

The video features shots of Munawar talking to the camera in Hindi: "The early morning sun seems so nice to everybody. Even the sunset feels nice. Because in both those situations, the sun is low in the sky. But at noon, when the sun is at the top, nobody likes it. People like the setting sun or the rising sun. But when it is at the top, at its zenith, everyone gets jealous."

The video is interspersed with clips of Munawar on stage and some shots from his personal life off stage as well. Munawar shared the video with the caption 'Chadta suraj' (rising sun), and credited the editor for the slick edit.

Fans link it to Samay Raina

While Munawar did not specify the context of the video, fans linked it to the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. After guest Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks about joining one's parents in having sex, the show and its creator, Samay Raina, became the subject of several FIRs. Many fans of Samay and those in the entertainment community have criticised what they call a 'disproportionate response'. One comment on Munawar's video read, "Bro is supporting his brother indirectly." Another wrote, "For Samay Raina." Many others commented, "He is talking about Samay."

The comment section was full of the hashtag #SupportForSamayRaina. Some even claimed that the official Instagram account of India's Got Latent had liked the video.

The India's Got Latent controversy

During his appearance on India's Got Latent, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?" Many people criticised his joke.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also released a press statement urging strict action against them and demanded an ‘immediate ban’ on the show to prevent the promotion of ‘damaging content.’ Multiple FIRs were filed in Maharashtra and Assam against Ranveer, Samay, and the other guests on the episode, including content creators Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija.