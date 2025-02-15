Bharti Singh defends ‘Gen Z ki pasand’ Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent controversy: ‘He doesn’t force you to speak’

Samay Raina is embroiled in a controversy following Ranveer Allahbadia's inappropriate remark on his show India's Got Latent. The comment sparked backlash, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against Samay, the show's organisers, and the podcaster. Now, comedian Bharti Singh, who also appeared as a guest in one episode, has defended Samay. Bharti Singh defends Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent controversy.

Bharti praises Samay

An Instagram user, Manas Bollywood share a video of Bharti praising Samay amid the ongoing controversy. When aske about Samay getting trolled, she said, “Woh show hi aisa hai, but zaroori nahi ki aap show mein jaake wahi bolo jo show ki requirement hai. Aapki marzi—bolo ya na bolo. Samay thodi kehta hai, ‘Arey, muh kholo, bolo!’ Samay bohot accha ladka hai aur talented bhi hai. Gen-Z ka pasand hai woh. Khud jaoge toh uske fan ho jaoge. Itna accha hai." (That’s the nature of the show, but it isn’t necessary to say what others are saying. Samay doesn’t force you to speak. He is a good boy and very talented. Gen-Z likes him. If you go on his show, you’ll come out as a fan.)

She added, “Agar uski language jo use karta hai woh pasand nahi hai, toh millions hai aur hum hi hai jo Samay Raina lagate hai aur dekhte hain." (If people don’t like his language, why do millions, including us, watch him?).

Bharti Singh, along with her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa, appeared on India's Got Latent last year. Clips from the episode went viral on social media, with many believing that Harssh overshadowed Samay in the episode. Apart from Bharti, several celebrities like Raftaar and television actor Aly Goni also defended Samay, while others, including Mika Singh, comedian Sunil Pal, Imtiaz Ali, and Manoj Bajpayee, criticised Ranveer and Samay’s episode for its 'vulgar' jokes.

All about the controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, along with social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedians Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh, appeared on the latest episode of India's Got Latent. During the episode, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?" The clip quickly went viral on social media and sparked backlash. The podcaster later apologised for his comments on the show. However, multiple FIRs were filed against him, Samay, Apoorva, and the show's organisers.

Samay Raina also took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”