'Behosh ho kar marne?': Bharti Singh's comment on why she isn't going to Mahakumbh divides the internet

The Mahakumbh Mela is currently underway in Prayagraj. The largest gathering of people in the world is expected to see over 45 crore pilgrims visit the sangam ghat over a two-month period. This includes several celebrities as well. Actors like Esha Gupta, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sonu Sood have already visited the Kumbh, and Rajkummar Rao says he plans to. Amid this, comedian Bharti Singh's statement on why she does not want to go the Kumbh has divided the internet. (Also read: Esha Gupta visits Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam) Bharti Singh's statement on Mahakumbh has divided the internet.

Bharti Singh on not going to the Mahakumbh

A video posted by Instant Bollywood shows Bharti speaking to paparazzi earlier this week. When the person shooting the video asked Bharti if she is going to attend the Mahakumbh, the popular comic responded in Hindi, "Behosh ho kar marne, ya bicchadne (To faint and die or get lost)?" Bharti then added, “Mera itna zyada mann tha na main jaaun, but day by day aisi news aati jaa rahi hain, Gole ke lekar jaana toh rehne do bhai (I really wanted to go but day by day I hear such sad news from there and I can't think about taking my son and going there).”

Bharti and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, have a son named Laksh, whom they affectionately call Gola. He was born in April 2022. The news that Bharti referred to was about a stampede at the Mahakumbh last month ahead of the shahi snan on Mauni Amavasya. According to official estimates, 30 people lost their lives in the incident.

Internet reacts to Bharti's statement

Bharti's statement about the crowd at the Mahakumbh divided the internet. Many agreed with the comedian, saying she was right to avoid going there with her child. "She is right. It is very crowded and can be dangerous for children," wrote one. Another added, " Sahi bola Bharti ji ne (Bharti said the right thing)."

However, another section of the internet did not like the comment, accusing Bharti of maligning the Kumbh Mela. "Kumbh ko badnaam mat karo (Don't malign the Kumbh)," wrote one. Another added, "If you do not have correct information, then don't mislead...don't impose your presumption on media." One chided Bharti for her tone and wrote, "Did everyone who went to Kumbh faint and die? Not everything is a joke."