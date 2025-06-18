Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual harassment, workplace gender violence and sexual assault in a lawsuit by actor Derek Dixon. Dixon accused Perry of using his influence and power to create a “coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic,” according to The Guardian. Tyler Perry net worth: A look at media mogul's wealth amid sexual harassment allegations (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles last week. Dixon, who worked on Perry’s shows Ruthless and The Oval, alleged in the suit that the media mogul, who is the billionaire star of the Madea film series, subjected him to “escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery” after promising career advancement. Dixon claimed that he was abused and harassed by Perry while he “held direct control over his employment, compensation, and creative opportunities.” Dixon also alleged that he would face retaliation for not responding favorably to Perry’s advances.

Perry is an extremely powerful figure in Hollywood. He has his own massive film and TV studios in Atlanta, as well as a partnership with the Oprah Winfrey Network. Major studios often film movies on Perry’s lot.

Tyler Perry’s net worth

Perry, who successfully established himself as one of the leading media moguls, has a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. Per Fandomwire, his Madea franchise hugely contributed to his whopping net worth.

Perry, who owns the rights to Madea, netted $290 million in profits from the movies, with the franchise grossing over $660 million at the global box office, according to an October 2024 article on Fandomwire. His work as a producer through his company Tyler Perry Studios also largely contributed to his net worth. His studio has a 330-acre production facility in Atlanta, Georgia. The studio, which houses 12 sound stages, has been used for the production of movies like Black Panther and shows like Hawkeye.

Talking about the importance of owning his own production facility, Perry said in an interview with Moviefone last year, “When I first got in, I would see millions of dollars wasted. I’ve seen hours and hours wasted on bad decisions. So, I like to be efficient, make the right decisions, get in and get out, and get the show done.”

Meanwhile, Perry has denied the allegation made by Dixon. “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam,” Matthew Boyd, Perry’s attorney, said in a statement to media. “But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”