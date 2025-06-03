The beloved McDonald’s Snack Wrap is officially returning to US restaurants. "After years of steady demand – from countless social posts to full-fledged petitions – McDonald’s is officially bringing back the Snack Wrap to menus across the country," the chain restaurant said. When is McDonald’s Snack Wrap returning to US? Know date, flavors and more (Unsplash - representational image)

McDonald’s has even launched snackwrapfiles.com, a website to celebrate the return of the item. "This is the content hub for the most anticipated menu item of the decade," the website's home page says. "Explore all the lore, like fan-inspired posts or merch concepts. And keep checking back because new files are added weekly."

When is the Snack Wrap returning?

McDonald's confirmed to USA TODAY on Tuesday, June 3, that the Snack Wrap is officially returning to restaurants permanently beginning Thursday, July 10. The item features one of McDonald's new McCrispy Strips, which is a chicken strip made with all white meat and topped with crisp shredded lettuce and shredded cheese. All of these are wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, the chain says.

What flavors will the Snack Wrap be available in?

The Snack Wrap will be available in two flavours – spicy and ranch. One can order the Snack Wrap a la carte or as a combo meal. The meal includes two Snack Wraps, medium fries and a drink of choice, McDonald's has revealed.

The item was first introduced in the McDonald's menu in 2006. It had "several different iterations” over the next decade, according to the Food Network. However, the Snack Wrap’s main ingredients were chicken breast meat (grilled or crispy), lettuce, cheese and sauce, in a soft flour tortilla.

While the new Snack Wrap’s price has yet to be revealed, it was largely under $2 when it was previously on the menu.

McDonald's says the Snack Wrap was nationally phased out in 2016, but it "never left fans’ hearts." "From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item. They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen," the iconic chain added.