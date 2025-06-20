Two popular products at Walmart recalled: What to know

Two products being sold at Walmart have been recalled. These include MaxKare Electric Blankets as well as three chicken fettuccine Alfredo products from FreshRealm, Newsweek reported. Customers have been urged to dispose of the items. A note on the product recall page on Walmart's website states that the company is committed to the health of its customers and members by providing items that are “safe and compliant.” Two popular products sold at Walmart have been recalled over different reasons.(UnSplash)

Usage of these recalled products, especially food items, can pose serious health risks. The recalls are initiated by companies due to various reasons, such as potential contaminants.

What are the recalled items?

1. MaxKare Electric Blankets

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for nearly 8,560 of these electric blankets, which were sold on Walmart.com for $27 to $80 between June 2021 and November 2024.

Among the affected models are HB18A-7284-1, HB18A-8490-2, and HB18A-6284-1. These were available in three sizes (twin, full, queen) and two color options.

The recall was initiated after the manufacturer, Yumo, got 34 reports of overheating, including two complaints of blankets catching fire and three about burn injuries. These blankets were manufactured by Shenzhen Yumo Commerce and Trade Corporation in China.

2. FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has recalled FreshRealm's Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo products to investigate an outbreak of Listeria. Affected products include:

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta With Creamy Alfredo Sauce

(12.3oz with best-by date 6/26/25 or prior)

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta With Creamy Alfredo Sauce

(32.8oz with best-by date 6/27/25 or prior)

Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

(12.5oz with best-by date 6/19/25 or before)

Till June 17, there were three reported deaths and one fetal loss linked to this outbreak.

FAQs

1. What is Listeria?

According to the National Library of Medicine, Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) is responsible for causing the listeriosis infection. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck and loss of balance.

2. What to do if you have the listed products at home?

People are advised to either destroy them or give it back to the store from where it was purchased to seek a refund.

3. What's the problem with MaxKare Electric Blankets?

The blankets feature six heating levels and a nine-hour auto-off function. The company recently received multiple overheating complaints.