Popular pasta sold at Walmart and Kroger recalled over risk of listeria contamination

A ready-to-eat pasta dish by FreshRealm is being recalled across the United States due to possible Listeria contamination. The company is voluntarily recalling three of its chicken fettuccine Alfredo products that were shipped to Kroger and Walmart stores worldwide. A statement by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) stated that the recall applies to all three products manufactured before June 17 this year. Popular ready-to-eat pasta products sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination(Representational Image)

Which pasta products have been recalled?

As per the FSIS, the three products voluntarily recalled by the company are:

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3 oz with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior. Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 32.8 oz with best-by date 06/27/25 or before. Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5 oz with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

The products in question have the USDA mark of inspection on their label and establishment numbers “EST. P-47770,” “EST. P-50784” or “EST. P-47718” printed on the side of the packaging.

What did FreshRealm say?

In a statement, FreshRealm called on consumers to either destroy the products if they have it in their fridge or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. The company has also asked Walmart and Kroger to remove the ready-to-eat meals from their stores.

A routine sample collection of FreshRealm's chicken fettuccine Alfredo was found to be contaminated with Listeria in March of this year. According to FSIS, the strain of Listeria in the sample is linked to three fatalities, one fetal loss and 17 cases of illnesses, across 13 US states, between August 2024 and May 2025.

Also read: What is Aspergillus Fumigatus? How to stay safe as deadly fungus spreads rapidly in US

What is Listeria?

According to the FSIS, Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) can cause listeriosis, a serious infection with symptoms like headache, fever, muscle aches, confusion, stiff neck, loss of balance and convulsions. Diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms may also be present.

The disease primarily affects persons with weakened immune systems, older adults, pregnant women and their newborns.

FAQs:

1 Which products is FreshRealm recalling?

The company is recalling three of its chicken fettuccine Alfredo ready-to-eat meals.

2 What do customers do if they have the listed products?

They can either destroy the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

3 Why were the products recalled?

The ready-to-meals were recalled after a sample was found to be contaminated with Listeria.