What is Aspergillus Fumigatus? How to stay safe as deadly fungus spreads rapidly in US

Aspergillus Fumigatus, a deadly fungus that can cause human tissue to rot, is spreading across the United States. The fungus can be found throughout the environment, with people often breathing in spores without even realizing it. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Aspergillus can lead to allergic reactions and even chronic lung conditions in people with weakened immune systems. It can cause infections in other parts of the body such as the kidneys and brain. Aspergillus Fumigatus, a deadly fungus, is spreading in the US, here's how to protect yourself

The fungus has been found in areas with hot and wet climates, such as Florida, Texas and California, reported the Daily Mail. Cities like New York and Los Angeles are also at risk of more cases.

Why is Aspergillus Fumigatus dangerous?

The fungus can lead to a lung infection called aspergillosis. People with severe respiratory infections, cancer and other serious diseases are at higher risk, according to the CDC. There is no vaccine available for the disease.

The World Health Organization has classified Aspergillus fumigatus as a “critical priority” fungal threat due to rising antifungal drug resistance and high death rates.

The most severe form of the infection, Invasive aspergillosis, leads to the disease spreading from the lungs to the other parts of the body. Symptoms include cough, fever, coughing up blood, shortness of breath and chest pain. If left untreated, the infection can lead to death.

Tips for staying safe from Aspergillus Fumigatus

The CDC recommends following some basic tips to prevent inhaling the fungal spores. While the actions are recommended, it must be noted that these tips cannot prevent the infection.

1. Avoid dusty areas such as construction sites. If you have to visit dusty regions, wear an N95 mask.

2. Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and shoes while doing outdoor activities like gardening. Avoid activities which involve close contact with soil or dust.

3. If you sustain any skin injuries, clean the area with soap and water to avoid infection.

4. For some patients, blood tests can be used to detect invasive aspergillosis early. Consult your healthcare provider to find out if you are more at risk for the disease.

