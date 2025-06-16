Deadly fungus in US threatens lives as infection rates rise in These seven states

A deadly fungus that can rot human tissue is spreading fast across the US, and experts say it could get worse as the weather gets hotter. The fungus is called Aspergillus fumigatus. It spreads through the air and is almost impossible to avoid. The spores are so small that people breathe them in without knowing. Scientists say the fungus is spreading in parts of the US, especially in warm, wet states like Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, and California. (Representative image)(Pexels)

This fungus can cause a lung infection called aspergillosis. For people with weak immune systems, this can lead to organ failure and even death. People with cancer, asthma, or HIV are at higher risk.

Scientists say the fungus is spreading in parts of the US, especially in warm, wet states like Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, and California. Cities like New York, Houston, and Los Angeles are also at risk because of their large populations and old buildings, as per Daily Mail.

Aspergillosis is not a disease that doctors have to report in the US, so there’s no official tracking. That makes it hard to know how many people are getting sick or dying from it.

People with weak immunity should avoid

Doctors say people with weak immune systems should avoid soil, gardening, and mold. They should wear masks in dusty areas and keep the air clean in their homes and hospitals. US hospitals are doing more mold checks and using stronger antifungal drugs.

The Aspergillus fungus also makes a poison called aflatoxin. This can cause cancer and damage to the lungs, liver, stomach, spleen, colon, and kidneys.

A scientist from the University of Manchester said that this fungus could change where plants grow and what infections people get in the next 50 years. He said hundreds of thousands of lives are at risk.

About 400,000 people develop a long-term lung infection called chronic pulmonary aspergillosis. A more dangerous form, called invasive aspergillosis, is less common but often deadly. It mainly affects people with weak immune systems and can spread to the brain, heart, and kidneys.

One study showed that only 59% of organ transplant patients lived for one year after getting invasive aspergillosis. Only 25% of stem cell transplant patients survived that long.

From 2000 to 2013, US hospital stays for invasive aspergillosis went up about 3% each year. By 2014, there were almost 15,000 hospital stays, costing around $1.2 billion. Autopsies in ICUs show aspergillosis is one of the top four infections that can cause death.

Aspergillus fumigatus, an alarming threat

The World Health Organization says Aspergillus fumigatus is a top-priority fungal threat because it is becoming more resistant to drugs and kills so many people. The fungus grows well in warm, damp places. It can even survive in compost piles over 120°F.

Because of climate change, the human body is becoming a better place for this fungus to grow. A new study from the University of Manchester says if we keep using fossil fuels like we are now, the fungus could spread 75% more by 2100. This would put millions more people at risk, especially in the southern U.S.

Drugs called azoles are often used to treat fungal infections in people, but they are also used a lot in farming to protect crops. Experts say using these drugs too much on farms may be making the fungus resistant. That means the drugs don’t work anymore, even in humans.

A study found azole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus in farm soil in at least seven US states. Many of these fungi are already resistant to regular antifungal drugs. Scientists say mixing of different fungus types is making the problem worse, and it’s already a big issue in US soil.

WHO asks for swift action

The World Health Organization is calling for fast action, better drugs, quicker tests, and more training for doctors and nurses. They also want drug companies to focus more on fungal diseases and test new treatments on children too.