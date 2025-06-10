Indian woman takes parents to her Walmart office in US. Internet calls it ‘every child’s dream’

A touching video of an Indian woman proudly showing her parents around her workplace in the United States has melted hearts across the internet. Devshree Bharatia, a software engineer at Walmart’s US headquarters, shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram, where it has since garnered over 1.1 million views and countless emotional reactions. Indian techie's heartwarming video showing parents around Walmart's US office went viral.(Instagram/devshree.17)

The short clip captures the joy of a milestone that many children dream of — introducing their parents to the world they’ve built through years of perseverance, sacrifice, and hard work. In the video, Devshree can be seen walking through the office campus alongside her parents, guiding them through meeting rooms, the gym, and the spacious, modern lobby of the Walmart facility.

A first glimpse of a new world

For Devshree’s parents, the experience was nothing short of extraordinary. Their wonder and joy are evident throughout the video — her father’s curious, wide-eyed expressions and her mother’s quiet amazement speak volumes.

The video is captioned: “Indian parents visiting my Walmart Office in USA for the first time. They have never seen such lavish offices, and first time when they saw the facilities they were amazed and extremely happy. Proud parents is what a child wants.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions pour in

The heartwarming post struck a chord online, with hundreds of users expressing how deeply they related to the moment. One user commented, “Every son/daughter’s dream,” while another said, “Their happiness says it all.”

A third user wrote, “Awww this feeling is the best ever,” while another shared, “Beautiful!! Kudos!! One of the most proud moments for every kid!” Many also drew inspiration from the video, with one remarking, “So nice di… they must be so proud… I aim to be like you.”

Other users echoed the sentiment with comments like, “They must be so proud of you!” and “This made me emotional — every parent deserves this moment.”