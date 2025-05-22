Walmart slashes 1,500 tech jobs, sparks outrage over H1B hirings: ‘They don’t even speak English in office’

Walmart is cutting 1,500 jobs in a bid to reduce expenses and streamline decision-making, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. A separate Bloomberg report stated that the layoffs will affect corporate staff at the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, as well as employees in other office locations. The cuts include roles within Walmart’s global technology team, according to sources familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly. Walmart is reportedly slashing 1,500 jobs in the United States.(REUTERS)

The H1B row

News of Walmart cutting jobs in technology has reignited the H1B row, with some accusing the world’s biggest retailer of undercutting American jobs for its own profit.

The H1B programme allows skilled workers to live and work legally in the United States. Indians make up the largest group of H1B visa holders in the United States, particularly in the technology sector. Most Indian H1B visa holders work in IT, and there have been concerns about H1Bs replacing American employees.

Some companies have been accused of using the H1B system to place workers in the US temporarily and then shift the work offshore to India.

H1Bs replacing American workers?

On X, a post from Barbara Grant read: “Oh, guess what? The large layoffs today at Walmart... are from its technology team. You know, the kind of US worker who's replaced by H1B.”

“1500. Wow that's a bloodbath. How many H-1Bs are they bringing in next year?” asked one X user.

“There should be strict rules - no citizen is laid off until all visa workers are let go. H1B or any visa was brought in to fill the gap, not to replace Americans,” an X user named Sara opined.

The India connect

Similar sentiments were expressed on other platforms. In a thread on TheLayoff.com, many blamed Indian workers for taking jobs meant for Americans.

One person on the thread said that walking into the Walmart David Glass Technology Center in Bentonville is like walking into an airport in India.

“The problem with the H1B topic is that if you walk into DGTC you might as well have stepped out of an airport in India,” the person said. “They don't even have the common respect to speak English while at the office.”

He added that “they're also taking jobs away from US citizens. All the while they're sending their money back to India and refusing to assimilate into our society.”

“Stop hating H1B people folks - No new H1B hires in Sunnyvale since 2024. The main issue isn't H1B, but outsourcing. It's US companies outsourcing for cheaper labor that's impacting jobs, not the visa holders,” read one comment which was downvoted several times.

“There's no reason to resort to racism. If you're looking for someone to hold accountable, consider Trump — these layoffs are a result of the tariffs,” read another massively-downvoted comment.

Another person said he knew of Indians who were impacted by Walmart layoffs.

