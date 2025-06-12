Krispy Kreme rolls out sweet surprises for Friday the 13th: Here’s what to know

While Friday the 13th is often seen as a day of bad luck, Krispy Kreme is flipping the script with a dose of sugary good fortune. To sweeten the day for doughnut lovers, the brand is rolling out a special promotion that turns superstition into celebration. And that’s not all—Krispy Kreme is also kicking off “14 Days of Original Glazed,” a two-week treat fest running from June 7 through June 20, just in time to welcome the first day of summer. To celebrate Friday the 13th, Krispy Kreme introduces sweet deals, including a second dozen Original Glazed for 13 cents. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(AP)

Krispy Kreme’s new offer on doughnuts for Friday the 13th

On Friday, June 13, Krispy Kreme is giving fans a reason to embrace the superstition with a delicious deal. Customers who purchase any dozen doughnuts at the regular price can snag a second dozen of the iconic Original Glazed for just 13 cents.

The offer comes in addition to its already existing offer, where throughout the “14 Days of Original Glazed” celebration, Krispy Kreme Rewards members can indulge daily with a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $9.99. This is limited to one per guest per day.

The sweet surprises don’t end there: on June 20, the first day of summer, Krispy Kreme will randomly select thousands of customers across participating locations to win free Original Glazed doughnuts for an entire year. Each lucky winner will receive one dozen per month from July 2025 through June 2026, making the start of summer even sweeter.

Moreover, on June 20, the company will offer a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to customers for just $2 on the purchase of a dozen regular-priced ones, as reported by USA Today.

Krispy Kreme’s Father’s Day deal

Krispy Kreme is on a roll as the company has another offer on its waiting list for Father’s Day, which is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will fall on June 15. The company is introducing Father’s Day Dozen on Saturday and Sunday (June 14 and June 15).

Adding to the celebration, Krispy Kreme is also debuting two festive limited-time doughnuts. The Bow Tie & Suspenders Doughnut puts a fun twist on a classic favorite. This Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in rich chocolate icing and finished with a stylish drizzle of green and blue vanilla-flavored icing, making it as eye-catching as it is delicious.

Meanwhile, the Plaid Doughnut brings a pop of color with blue vanilla-flavored icing and a stylish drizzle of white and green. These playful treats are perfect for adding a touch of flair to your summer doughnut haul.

According to Krispy Kreme, two of each new flavour will be added to a box containing three Original Glazed, three Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, and two Chocolate Iced with Rainbow Sprinkles doughnuts in the Father’s Day Dozen package.