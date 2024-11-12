Krispy Kreme is celebrating World Kindness Day with free doughnuts, here's how to snag a dozen

Krispy Kreme is spreading kindness with free doughnuts. In honour of World Kindness Day, the bakery chain is giving away a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to its customers on Wednesday. But there's one small catch! Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on World Kindness Day, this Wednesday(Representational Image)

World Kindness Day offers: Krispy Kreme giving away a dozen free doughnuts

While the company is making World Kindness Day sweeter by offering customers its iconic Original Glazed Doughnuts, the exciting giveaway is limited to the first 500 guests only. Thankfully, this applies to both in-store and drive-thru orders. So, if you wish to get a dozen doughnuts for free, don't just walk, but run to the nearest participating Krispy Kreme location.

“World Kindness Day is a reminder that we can all make a positive impact in people’s lives, including through small gestures like sharing a sweet treat. We hope that each dozen Original Glazed doughnuts we give away enables and inspires many dozens of small acts of kindness,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer, in a news release.

The company's latest offering comes just days after it unveiled its newest Thanksgiving collection. The festive collection features “fruity, crumbly, silky ‘n sweet treats inspired by the holiday’s favourite pies,” according to a statement released by Krispy Kreme on Thursday (November 7).

The “sweet and sharable” Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection includes: