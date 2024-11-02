‘HoliTAY spirit’: Taylor Swift re-releases Christmas Tree Farm collection just after Halloween

It's November, and Taylor Swift is making sure her fans are ready for the holiday season. The 34-year-old singer did not waste any time after Halloween, re-releasing her 2019 holiday special track, Christmas Tree Farm, on Friday, just a day after the spooky festival. TOPSHOT - US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during "The Eras Tour" at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, October 18, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

Taylor Swift releases holiday special collection Christmas Tree Farm

The pop icon unveiled a special holiday collection comprising three versions of Christmas Tree Farm. “We know Halloween (literally) just ended, but we’re already in the holiTAY spirit! Just like magic, we’ve compiled all 3 versions of #ChristmasTreeFarm in one collection for you to stream,” Taylor Nation shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The announcement post featured a photo of a young Swift smiling while posing with her childhood family dog on her family’s own Christmas tree farm, Pine Ridge Farm. The image also had the Cruel Summer hitmaker's name, and the track title spelt out in what appeared to be a friendship bracelet.

The newly-released collection includes the original 2009 track, a live recording from the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and an orchestral Old Timey Version, which was first released in 2021 as an Amazon Music exclusive.

In response to a fan's query whether it is “too early” to listen to the holiday track, Taylor Nation wrote, “Literally never because in my heart is a #ChristmasTreeFarm where the people would come to dance under sparkling lights bundled up in their mittens and coats and the cider would flow and I just wanna be there tonight.”

Swifties were quick to join in on the holiday fun as they flocked to social media to share their reactions. One loyal Swiftie wrote, “I don’t know about you but I listen to #ChristmasTreeFarm year round.” “Plans for tonight: 1. Play #ChristmasTreeFarm 2. Shake my snow globes,” tweeted another. One more fan quipped, “What's my favorite christmas tradition you ask?? Forcing everyone around me to listen to #ChristmasTreeFarm for two months straight.”