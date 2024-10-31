Man uses Amazon’s Alexa to launch Diwali rocket in viral video. Internet calls him 'desi Elon Musk'

As the vibrant festival of Diwali approaches, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation across the nation. Fireworks are traditionally a major highlight of these celebrations, and this year, a viral video is adding a modern twist to the festivities. The clip, featuring a man using Amazon’s Alexa to launch a small rocket, has captured the internet's attention, amassing over 13 million views on Instagram. A viral video showed a man launching a rocket using Alexa,

A high-tech launch

In the video shared by Mani’s Projects Lab on Instagram, a man instructs his Amazon Alexa device with the command, “Alexa, launch the rocket.” In response, Alexa smoothly replies, “Yes, Boss, launching the rocket,” before the small firework takes flight. This unexpected blend of technology and tradition has sparked both curiosity and amusement among viewers, with many appreciating the innovative way of celebrating Diwali.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from the online community

The video has garnered an array of reactions, not just from viewers but also from well-known brands. Amazon Alexa India chimed in with a humorous comment, stating, “Taking ‘hands-free’ Diwali literally.” Similarly, Swiggy Instamart reacted with a cheeky note: “AI has gone too far (literally),” expressing a blend of surprise and admiration for the clever use of technology.

The user comments on the post are equally entertaining. One viewer exclaimed, “Alexa rocked, human shocked!” while another pondered, “What will they think of next?” A third user remarked, “This is how you blend tradition with tech,” applauding the creative approach to celebrating Diwali. Others joined the conversation with light-hearted jests, such as, “99 missed calls Elon Musk!” A viewer simply noted, “Only in 2024 could we see this,”

Further adding to the playful atmosphere, one user quipped, “Who knew Alexa could be a firework launcher? What’s next?” Another chimed in, “I can’t wait to see what Alexa launches next!”