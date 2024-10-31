Noida Diwali from the sky: Stunning aerial video captures glittering NCR lights. Watch

The Festival of Lights has arrived, bringing with it the splendour, warmth, and joy that characterise Diwali, also known as Deepavali. Celebrated widely by the Hindu community, Diwali illuminates homes and neighbourhoods with glowing lamps, vibrant decorations, and gatherings filled with cheer. Amidst the festivities, a captivating video showcasing Noida’s twinkling Diwali lights has gone viral on Instagram. The clip, shared by the Instagram account Noidagram, captures an aerial view of Noida aglow, showcasing some of its most prominent residential buildings. Aerial video of Diwali-lit Noida went viral, capturing the city’s dazzling skyline from above. (Instagram/noidagram)

Watch the clip here:

The caption on the post reads: "Can you tell us which societies can you recognise? Noida ko isse zyada sunder kabhi dekha hai? 2024 Diwali Lights of Noida. We travelled and captured the most beautiful buildings in Noida and Greater Noida West." The video has sparked immense admiration from viewers and has already amassed over two lakh views, along with an enthusiastic outpouring of reactions.

Internet reactions to Noida’s illuminated skies

Social media users were quick to share their excitement over Noida’s stunning display. One commenter wrote, "Absolutely breathtaking! Noida looks magical from above, like a city of dreams." Another exclaimed, "I can recognise my society! Thank you for capturing this incredible view." A different viewer added, "Such beauty! This video truly captures the spirit of Diwali."

Reflecting on the uniqueness of the visuals, a user noted, "Noida has never looked so splendid. You’ve made us fall in love with our city all over again!" Meanwhile, another user humorously remarked, "Now I can see how much electricity my society is using!" Others appreciated the effort behind the video, with one saying, "This is amazing content, Noidagram. Keep doing what you do!"

Delhi’s air quality deteriorates as pollution levels rise

While Noida revels in its radiant celebration, nearby Delhi faces serious pollution challenges. On Diwali morning, Delhi’s Anand Vihar recorded “severe” air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 419 and peaking at 500, due to predominant PM10 pollutants. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI on Diwali reached 307, a rise from 268 recorded on Tuesday. Experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) warned that Delhi’s air quality would likely worsen on Thursday and Friday, remaining within the "very poor" category (AQI 300-400).

Neighbouring areas such as Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, and Noida recorded “poor” air quality, while Faridabad saw a “moderate” AQI reading of 181. Last Diwali, on 12 November, Delhi celebrated its cleanest Diwali in eight years with an AQI of 218. This year, however, authorities are on alert, pledging strict action against those violating the firecracker ban in an effort to mitigate pollution.