Diwali ki safai, soan papdi and office bonus: Which Diwali memes can you relate to?

With just a day to go before the Festival of Lights, everyone is gearing up to celebrate with their family but first comes the dreaded "Diwali ki safai". But before you make your house spotless, check out theses hilarious memes full of complaints and frustrations from the annual cleaning that have made users laugh out loud on X. Users shared their reactions to Diwali cleaning through hilarious memes.(X/1no__aalsi)

Here are some funny memes we found:

As common as it is to be forced to clean before Diwali, the even more common phenomenon is the box of soan papdi coming to your house. Probably the most disliked sweet for Diwali, soan papdi entering your house through gifts from neighbours or even office Diwali presents is inevitable. Many users took to X to share their frustration about the eternal struggle with the sweet treat.

This year, a great confusion is also the actual date for Diwali. While some believe the festival is on October 31, many others plan to celebrate it on November 1.

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali falls on Thursday, October 31. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Puja will also be performed on October 31, as the Amavasya moon will be visible that evening.

Users poked fun at this date confusion as well using popular meme templates to share their frustrations. One user utilised the popular Spiderman meme to put forth options available for Diwali celebration.

Many others chose to share their disappointment about the office Diwali gifts they received. While many employees were greeted with bonuses and expensive gifts, others had to make do with boxes of sweets and gift vouchers.

Amid all the frustrations and jokes, Diwali is a time to celebrate abundance and happiness. So celebrate the auspicious day by decorating your homes, wearing your best ethnic attire, exchanging gifts with your loved ones and eating delicious sweets.