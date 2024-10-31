Woman finds bundles of old 500 and 1,000 notes during Diwali cleaning. Internet calls it ‘buri kismat’

As Diwali approaches, families across India begin the annual tradition of “Diwali ki safai” or Diwali cleaning, often leading to unexpected finds tucked away in forgotten corners of the home. This year, one such find has taken the internet by storm after a video surfaced of a woman discovering a stash of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes while clearing out her home. Posted on Instagram by user Deepti Gaba with the caption, “What just happened,” the video reveals the woman’s shock at uncovering the money she hid years ago, unbeknownst to her husband. A woman found old ₹ 500 and ₹ 1000 notes while cleaning for Diwali(Instagram/deeeptigaba)

In her video, the woman shares her astonishment at finding the now-invalid currency, explaining that the hidden cash had been saved years ago and kept secret from her husband.

Watch the clip here:

Since being posted, the video has gone viral, racking up 22 million views and sparking a flood of reactions from viewers.

Internet reacts to the unexpected find

The video has left netizens in awe and sparked a variety of amusing reactions. One user remarked on the perils of hidden money, commenting, “Imagine all those years of hiding, only for Diwali cleaning to give it away!” Another user added a humorous twist, saying, “This is why my wife doesn’t trust me with money!” Many viewers related to the discovery, with one saying, “Makes me wonder what might turn up during my Diwali cleaning.”

Amid the laughter, some expressed their dismay, with one user sighing, “If only those notes could be exchanged now!” Another speculated on the stash’s past, joking, “Looks like she’s been planning for emergencies before ‘demonetisation’ became a thing!” Yet another user expressed empathy, saying, “Finding this during Diwali prep… the timing couldn’t be crazier!”

Similar incident in Mumbai ends in theft

Not all Diwali cleaning stories are as lighthearted. In Mumbai, a 55-year-old woman, Leena Mhatre, experienced a costly loss after booking a cleaning service through a mobile app. During the cleaning session, two workers allegedly stole gold ornaments worth ₹4 lakh from her cupboard. Realising her loss, Mhatre quickly alerted the police, who arrested the prime suspect, Arbaz Khan, aged 27. The authorities have also identified two others, Santosh Yadav and Sufiyan Ahmad, who are now under interrogation after being captured on CCTV.