Krispy Kreme releases new Ghostbusters doughnut collection, here's what to know

Krispy Kreme has introduced a brand-new spooky collection just in time for Halloween. Starting this week, the bakery chain is offering four Ghostbusters-themed doughnuts in honour of the horror film’s 40th anniversary. The collection also features a new chilling neon green drink. Krispy Kreme has launched a special Ghostbusters-themed doughnut collection(Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme launches new Ghostbusters doughnut collection

The brand-new collection, which hit the shelves on Monday, will be available for a limited time only while supplies last. Krispy Kreme's latest spooky collection draws inspiration from Ivan Reitman's comedy classic, which made its theatrical debut in 1984.

“Yes it’s true, these treats are no trick. When it comes to Halloween this year, you know who to call,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement released Monday.

“Krispy Kreme is the gatekeeper to Halloween sweetness and Sony Pictures Consumer Products is the key master to bring spooky-sweet Ghostbusters doughnuts to our fans this year. You’re welcome, Gozer (the movie's ancient villainous deity),” Skena added.

The Krispy Kreme x Ghostbusters collection features:

Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with OREO: an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with Oreo, a dollop of buttercream with Oreo and a No Ghost logo candy. Slimer Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with lemon-flavoured green filling, dipped in purple and green icing with a Slimer candy. Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange-coloured icing and sprinkled with neon sprinkles. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Doughnut Pull-Apart: Original Glazed Doughnut Dots with powdered topping, topped with marshmallow flavored buttercreme and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man candy. Slimer’s Slime-ade: A chilling new drink in a signature ectoplasm green.

Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnut on Halloween

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Halloween with a special festive offer. On October 31, customers wearing any Halloween costume can get a free Original Glazed doughnut with no purchase necessary at any participating location.

Additionally, Ghostbusters fans can also snag a limited-time 6-count Assorted Doughnut box “featuring the Ghostbusters Cookies N’ Creme Doughnut made with OREO, Slimer Doughnut, Ecto-Sprinkled Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.”