News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Ghostbusters Frozen Empire trailer: Paul Rudd teams up with original crew to fight new and dangerous villain. Watch

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire trailer: Paul Rudd teams up with original crew to fight new and dangerous villain. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 30, 2024 09:37 AM IST

Ghostbusters Frozen Empire trailer: The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Bill Murray among others. It will hit the theaters on March 22.

A new trailer of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on its YouTube channel. In the upcoming film, the Spengler family will return to the New York City firehouse, where it all started. The over two-minute-long trailer showed they teamed up with the original Ghostbusters. (Also Read | Ghostbusters Afterlife review)

A still from Ghostbusters Frozen Empire trailer.
A still from Ghostbusters Frozen Empire trailer.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer

They have developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artefact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters' new and old teams will join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age, by stopping a new entity--the Death Chill.

More about new villain--The Death Chill

The Death Chill is accompanied by an army of ghosts. The trailer showed ice spikes on the ground in a frozen New York City. The new villain could be more dangerous than Gozer. Slimer is seen at the end. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man's smaller versions hint that familiar ghosts could also return, even as part of the Death Chill's army.

The trailer also gave a hint that the Ghostbusters organization could possibly be forced to shut down. They will, however, fight Death Chill to prove their importance in protecting New York.

About Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The film is a follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), starring returning characters and a new villain. The new film has been directed by Gil Kenan. It has been written by Gil and Jason Reitman. It is based on the 1984 film Ghostbusters, An Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld.

Cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit the theaters on March 22, 2024.

