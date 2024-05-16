Oreo releases limited edition Star Wars cookies, here's what you need to know

Oreo has unveiled limited-edition Star Wars cookies as part of its collaboration with Lucasfilm. The special Oreo variety comes with two different cremes, each symbolising the Dark and the Light side. What makes it more special is the fact that both varieties come under the same packaging. This means you never know which side you're on until you open the pack. Oreo unveils special edition Star Wars cookies with red and blue creme fillings (Oreo/ Instagram)

Star Wars Oreo cookies- Which side are you on?

These special cookies have either red or blue creme filling infused with “kyber” sugar crystals found in a Lightsaber. Additionally, the cookies come embossed with 20 iconic characters from the series, 10 on each side: Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and a stormtrooper are on the Dark side, while Luke Skywalker, Yoda, and Princess Leia are on the Light side.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Oreo announced the limited edition Star Wars cookies in an Instagram post shared Wednesday, May 15. The caption for the post reads, “It’s time to discover your destiny with Star Wars™️ OREO Cookies Open your pack to reveal if you are on the dark side or the light side Coming soon to a galaxy near you!”

Nicole Fischer, senior brand manager for Oreo in the United States, said, “Pairing two tremendously loved communities to launch the Star Wars Oreo Cookie Packs has been an amazing experience,” adding, “We are continuing to make strides to cement our brand’s cultural relevance via strategic collaborations. We hope fans see how much we loved bringing their favorite stories to life, and that they have fun discovering the details we’ve included at every touchpoint.”

The packaging showcases original character artwork reproduced from a painting by illustrator Greg Hildebrandt, an iconic Star Wars poster artist since 1977. Star Wars fans can buy the cookies on presale on Oreo's official website starting Thursday, May 30. These special edition cookies will be available across retail stores for a limited time starting June 10, till stocks last.