Fortnite x Star Wars Battle Pass may feature a Darth Vader showdown

Fortnite has once again teamed up with the Star Wars franchise to celebrate May the 4th, Star Wars Day, with a brand new Star Wars Battle Pass. May the 4th be with Fortnite. (Image Credit: Epic Games)

This Star Wars X Fortnite has been successful in the past, with Star Wars iconic characters appearing as skins, weapons, and time-limited events in Fortnite. This time around, gamers have to complete ‘Find the Force quests’ to unlock exclusive rewards such as the free Clone Trooper skin along with four Star Wars skins for those who purchase the premium reward track, including Darth Maul.

‘The Find the Force quests’ are part of the ongoing Battle Pass and are designed to intrigue gamers to explore the intricate battle royale world while earning Galactic Reputation. These quests will be gradually added to the game until May 23, so players have enough time to complete them and unlock the rewards. The final quest of the Fall of the Republic is expected to feature the infamous antagonist Darth Vader from a galaxy far far away, with players teaming up for defeating him to complete the mission.

A notorious community Twitter leaker, iFireMonkey suggests that the event will include brand news Lightsabers and Force powers (Maybe a force meter also just like the Star Wars Jedi series), but for now, the focus has been on the Find the Force quests.

“The Darth Vader Boss NPC is set to return around May 13th and will be grouped with 501st Troopers,” the tweet claimed.

Epic Games, have made a significant effort to make this event bigger than previous crossovers, and it seems to be working. Fans have been thrilled with the inclusion of special abilities and a themed Battle Pass, which has exceeded their grounded expectations.

However, the fight against Darth Vader in the previous event was very underwhelming, and many fans felt that the Sith Lord deserved more of a challenge. It remains to be seen whether the developers have addressed this criticism, but gamers are hoping for a more exciting battle this time around.

Although it seems players are only required to assist in defeating Darth Vader by hitting him with any weapons a few times, and not actually eliminating him, it would still be more satisfying if the fight was more challenging.

One of the interesting aspects of this collaboration is the use of Find the Force quests to unlock rewards. This approach encourages gamers to explore the Fortnite world and complete tasks to earn Galactic Reputation, rather than relying solely on in-game purchases.

Find the Force quest is a refreshing change and adds an extra layer of excitement to the event.