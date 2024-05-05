Newest Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer makes the timeline even more confusing

Disney’s coming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, premiere on Disney Plus, looms just a month away. Disney's latest Star Wars series premiering on Disney Plus soon(Disney)

The latest trailer for the show hints at a thematic exploration similar to that of Rian Johnson's ‘Star Wars Episode VIII: We can also observe the movie's position on the conflict between the morality of the Jedi order and Padmé's self-examination in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017).

Set in the High Republic era, well before the events of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, The Acolyte follows Jedi master Sol, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, as he delves into a series of murders, including one involving a Jedi.

The newest trailer introduces Mae, portrayed by Amandla Stenberg, as a former student of Sol's, raising suspicion regarding her involvement in the killings.

The Imperial forces are looking cooler than ever

The recent trailer reveals a Sith lord with a zipper-faced mask and a red lightsaber. This character's appearance bears resemblance to Kylo Ren's helmet from the recent Star Wars trilogy.

It remains unclear whether this figure is the primary antagonist of the series or merely a figment of Sol's imagination.

There's also speculation that Disney might delve into Sith lore, potentially exploring the ‘Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise,’ a legend recounted by Emperor Palpatine to Anakin Skywalker in ‘Star Wars Episode III.’

Cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte

The Acolyte boasts an impressive cast, including Carrie-Anne Moss, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Suotamo.

In 2020, Disney announced The Acolyte, saying that they were ready not only to present an event from the High Republic era but also to share a story that expands upon this already favoured theme of the franchise.

It’s a Star Wars tale nestled a great while before Lucasfilm’s prequel films, giving way to the creation of a fresh universe and the experimentation of the universe.

Besides newcomers, we will discover heroes like Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh donned by Hnderson that defend the galaxy with a purple-saber, which is capable of becoming a lightwhip.

The series is slated to premiere on June 4th, with the first two episodes, only on Disney Plus.