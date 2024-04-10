Ubisoft's huge price tag for Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition sparks outrage online

Ubisoft recently made headlines after unveiling the first look at Star Wars Outlaws. The trailer, released Tuesday, gave fans a glimpse into the highly anticipated game, which is set around the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. While the trailer created a buzz online, there was one aspect of the upcoming game that didn't sit well with fans. Kay Vess in the new Star Wars Outlaws trailer.(Ubisoft)

How much does the Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition cost?

As Star Wars Outlaws became available for pre-order, fans were left shocked to see the huge price tag Ubisoft placed on the game's Ultimate Edition. The game, which is up for preorder, has three different editions- Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. While the first two editions cost $69.99 and $109.99, respectively, the latter is priced at a staggering $129.99, making it the most expensive variant.

When will Star Wars Outlaws release?

In addition to releasing the trailer, Ubisoft narrowed down the 2024 launch window for Star Wars Outlaws to August 30. It will be available for players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Are there any pre-order offers?

When purchased via pre-order, players will receive the Kessel Runner Bonus pack, which includes a Cosmetic pack for your speeder and a Cosmetic for the Trailblazer spaceship. The offer is applicable across all editions. Additionally, GameStop and Target have their exclusive pre-order bonuses, which are the Sabaac Shark Character Pack and Free Steelbook case, respectively.

Following Ubisoft's announcement, fans erupted on social media, calling out the hefty price of the game's ultimate edition. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, "Defending a Game's overpriced editions just to enter a subscription model has to be the stupidest thing I've ever seen, crazy thing is some people will roll with it and say "oh just purchase Ubisoft+""

Another said, “Until games start launching in a proper state, I'm no longer paying for early access.” One more wrote, “The Ultima edition is $200 here. It's the first game to even touch that and is more than twice the price of the standard edition. Luckily Ubisoft games are normally discounted in a month or 2 so if anyone wants it they don't have to pay half the price of the series s for it.”