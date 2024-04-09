Star Wars Outlaws trailer: New sneak peek unleashes the ‘Golden Age for the Underworld’ | Watch

Ubisoft unveiled the new Star Wars Outlaws trailer on April 9, which grants a profound look at the upcoming video game's storyline centred around the criminal underworld. The action-adventure expansion of the Star Wars universe to the video game arena is set around the premises of The Empire Strikes Back and Return to the Jedi. Kay Vess in the new Star Wars Outlaws trailer.(Ubisoft)

Hitting the PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC on August 30, 2024, the game's self-explanatory title briefly details what Kay Vess and her longtime loyal companion Nix are up to in this new chapter. The April 9 trailer for the first-ever open-world Star Wars game established the grand pantheon of characters and criminal syndicates that will leap into action.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Watch the new Star Wars Outlaws trailer:

This is a developing story.