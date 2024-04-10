 George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

AP |
Apr 10, 2024 07:47 AM IST

Last year, Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for George Lucas in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, was awarded an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival.

George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organisers announced on Tuesday. Lucas will be honoured at the closing ceremony to the 77th French film festival on May 25. (Also Read: Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga will premiere at Cannes Film Festival)

George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this year
George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this year

He joins a short list of those to receive honorary Palmes. Last year, Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for Lucas in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, was awarded one. Other recent recipients include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart," Lucas said in a statement. "I was surprised and elated when my first film, THX-1138, was selected to be shown in a new program for first time directors called the Directors’ Fortnight. Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honoured by this special recognition, which means a great deal to me.”

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. The festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, will be awarded to one of the films in competition during the closing ceremony.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On