George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival next month, festival organisers announced on Tuesday. Lucas will be honoured at the closing ceremony to the 77th French film festival on May 25. (Also Read: Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga will premiere at Cannes Film Festival) George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this year

He joins a short list of those to receive honorary Palmes. Last year, Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for Lucas in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, was awarded one. Other recent recipients include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart," Lucas said in a statement. "I was surprised and elated when my first film, THX-1138, was selected to be shown in a new program for first time directors called the Directors’ Fortnight. Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honoured by this special recognition, which means a great deal to me.”

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 14-25. The festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, will be awarded to one of the films in competition during the closing ceremony.