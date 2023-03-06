National Oreo Cookie Day: Delicious Oreo dessert recipes to try at home

On this day (March 6) in 1912, around 111 years back, Oreo cookies were first introduced by National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) and since then its popularity across the globe has only been rising. There are many versions of this cream cookie which has both the slightly bitter taste of chocolate and the creamy and satisfying sweetness of its filling. Enjoyed on its own or used in several recipes from cheesecake to milkshake topping, Oreo cookies have been winning hearts of many. There is an endless variety of Oreo desserts one can make on a lazy day with minimum effort. National Oreo cookie day is celebrated every year on March 6 to celebrate the birth of this delicious cookie. (Also read: National Pistachio Day: 5 healthy and delicious pistachio recipes to try)

On this occasion Abhijeet Bagwe, Executive Chef, Novotel Mumbai International Airport shares two easy-to-make Oreo recipes you can make at home.

1. Oreo Brownie Recipe

Ingredients

4 ounces unsweetened chocolate; coarsely chopped

¾ cup (12 tablespoons) butter

1 ¾ cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

12 Oreos, chopped

Method of making

• Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray.

• Microwave chocolate and butter in a large bowl at medium (50% power) for 3-4 minutes or until butter is melted.

• Whisk until chocolate is melted. Whisk in sugar until fully blended, then whisk in eggs one at a time, then vanilla and salt. Gradually add flour and stir until just combined. Fold in 12 chopped Oreo cookies.

• Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30 minutes; do not over bake.

• Remove to cooling rack. Allow to cool completely before cutting.

• Garnish with 70% dark chocolate cream and oreo cookies with flash of gold leaf.

2. Oreo Tiramisu Recipe

Ingredients

18 Oreo cookies

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp. instant espresso

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tub (8 oz.) mascarpone cheese

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Method of making

• Reserve 6 cookies for later use. Process remaining cookies by chopping it coarsely or crushed; set aside.

• Add espresso powder to milk; stir until dissolved.

• Whisk whipping cream and sugar in medium bowl with mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form; spoon into separate bowl.

• Beat mascarpone and vanilla in medium bowl with mixer on medium speed until blended. Gradually beat in espresso mixture. Fold in whipped cream.

• Spoon into resealable plastic bag. Cut small piece off one bottom corner of bag; use to pipe small amount of the mascarpone mixture into martini glasses; top with some of the cookie crumb mixture.

• Repeat layers. Garnish with reserved cookies and dust the coco powder on top.

