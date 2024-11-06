Krispy Kreme is ready to sweeten up your vote with this exclusive election-day offer

On Election Day 2024, American doughnut and coffeehouse giant Krispy Kreme is celebrating civic duty by offering everyone a free original glazed doughnut, regardless of how they voted, along with an “I Voted” sticker to commemorate the occasion. Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts and 'I Voted' stickers on Election Day 2024, promoting civic engagement. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)(AP)

Krispy Kreme’s Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena, expressed, “Participating in our democracy should be celebrated! So, we’re happy to sweeten everyone’s day with free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day.”

The offer is available at all Krispy Kreme locations across the States on Tuesday.

It's not limited to free doughnuts; other well-known brands across the country are also offering incentives. Some transportation services providers, such as Lime, Lyft, and Uber, are offering reduced fares for travellers going to the voting exercise.

Lime users can take advantage of a free bike or electric scooter ride by entering the code VOTE2024. Lyft is providing a 50% discount on rides (up to $10) to polling locations when riders use the code VOTE24. Uber is matching this offer with a similar 50% discount when voters use the “Go Vote” tile in the app, which also helps users locate their polling stations. For those who may need a late-night snack after voting, Uber Eats is offering 25% off orders over $25 from 6 p.m. on Election Day until 7 a.m. the following day.

New York City voters have even more local incentives available

Balcon Salon is hosting a free Election Night party, while gyms like CycleBar are offering a free workout class to anyone who sends a photo of their “I Voted” sticker. Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery is showing its Election Day spirit by discounting cheesecake slices by 50% with any entrée purchase and offering $5 off whole cakes. NO BAR at The Standard East Village will have drink specials, including a $10 martini and fries combo and a $7 hot dog and beer deal, creating a festive Election Night atmosphere.

Edible Arrangements is getting in on the action too, with a free treat at participating locations for anyone sporting an “I Voted” sticker. Hertz, meanwhile, is running a “Drive the Vote” campaign, providing one free rental day with the purchase of a two-day car rental, making it easier for voters to get to the polls or celebrate afterward.