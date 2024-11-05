US Election: Your ‘I voted’ tag is more than just a free sticker. Check out amazing election deals here

On Election Day 2024, American voters across the United States can cash in on more than just civic pride and a free sticker. Dozens of businesses, including restaurants, gyms, and stores, are showing their support for democracy by offering freebies and discounts to those who show proof of voting. "I voted" stickers are seen during early voting for the US general election at a polling station at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 3 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

From free snacks and discounts on meals to transportation perks, here’s what’s on offer

Lime is offering free bike or electric scooter rides through Election Day when users enter the code VOTE2024. Lyft is offering 50% off rides (up to $10) for those headed to polling locations with code VOTE24, and Uber is providing the same discount when voters use the “Go Vote” tile on the app, which also assists in finding polling sites.

Uber Eats is offering 25% off orders over $25 for those needing “late-night election fuel” starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and ending 7 a.m. Wednesday.

In New York City, from Balcon Salon to CycleBar locations across the city will give a free workout class to voters who send in a picture of their “I Voted” sticker via DM or email.

Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery is discounting cheesecake slices by half with any entrée purchase and offering $5 off whole cakes. While The Standard’s NO BAR will have drink specials, including a $10 martini and fries combo, or a $7 hot dog and beer deal. Violife is also offering free bagels with dairy-free cream cheese near polling sites in NYC with pop-ups near Columbus Circle, Tribeca, and Downtown Brooklyn.

Hertz is also providing a free rental day with the purchase of two days of car rental, while Edible Arrangements is giving a free treat to customers with their “I Voted” stickers at participating locations.

Here’s a complete list of US Election Day deals: