US Election: Your ‘I voted’ tag is more than just a free sticker. Check out amazing election deals here

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Nov 05, 2024 11:13 PM IST

American voters on Election Day 2024 can enjoy discounts and freebies from various businesses. Offers range from free rides and discounted meals.

On Election Day 2024, American voters across the United States can cash in on more than just civic pride and a free sticker. Dozens of businesses, including restaurants, gyms, and stores, are showing their support for democracy by offering freebies and discounts to those who show proof of voting.

"I voted" stickers are seen during early voting for the US general election at a polling station at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 3 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)
"I voted" stickers are seen during early voting for the US general election at a polling station at Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on November 3 2024. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

From free snacks and discounts on meals to transportation perks, here’s what’s on offer

Lime is offering free bike or electric scooter rides through Election Day when users enter the code VOTE2024. Lyft is offering 50% off rides (up to $10) for those headed to polling locations with code VOTE24, and Uber is providing the same discount when voters use the “Go Vote” tile on the app, which also assists in finding polling sites.

ALSO READ| US Election day forecast: Expected weather in key battleground states

Uber Eats is offering 25% off orders over $25 for those needing “late-night election fuel” starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and ending 7 a.m. Wednesday.

In New York City, from Balcon Salon to CycleBar locations across the city will give a free workout class to voters who send in a picture of their “I Voted” sticker via DM or email.

Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery is discounting cheesecake slices by half with any entrée purchase and offering $5 off whole cakes. While The Standard’s NO BAR will have drink specials, including a $10 martini and fries combo, or a $7 hot dog and beer deal. Violife is also offering free bagels with dairy-free cream cheese near polling sites in NYC with pop-ups near Columbus Circle, Tribeca, and Downtown Brooklyn.

Hertz is also providing a free rental day with the purchase of two days of car rental, while Edible Arrangements is giving a free treat to customers with their “I Voted” stickers at participating locations.

ALSO READ| US Elections 2024: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, who is ahead?

Here’s a complete list of US Election Day deals:

  1. Lime: Free bike/electric scooter rides with code VOTE2024.
  2. Lyft: 50% off rides to polling stations (up to $10) with code VOTE24.
  3. Uber: 50% off rides to polling locations.
  4. Balcon Salon (NYC): Free pizza and no cover charge for election watch party.
  5. Brooklyn Roasting Company (NYC): Free coffee with “I Voted” sticker.
  6. CycleBar (NYC): Free workout class with voting proof.
  7. Fire Studio (NYC): Free workout class with voting proof.
  8. Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery (NYC): Half-price cheesecake slice with entrée, $5 off whole cakes.
  9. SPIN Midtown (NYC): Free hour of ping pong, $9 after 9 p.m.
  10. The Standard’s NO BAR (NYC): $10 martini and fries combo or $7 hot dog and beer.

    ALSO READ| Voting machine malfunctions trouble these two Republican Pennsylvania Counties
  11. Violife (NYC): Free bagel with cream cheese at specific pop-up locations.
  12. Dave & Buster’s: Half-priced games, $5 beers, and meal specials.
  13. Hertz: One free rental day with two-day rental purchase.
  14. Edible Arrangements: Free treat with “I Voted” sticker.
  15. Ikea: Free frozen yogurt with coupon.
  16. Johnny Rockets: Free milkshake with any purchase and proof of voting.
  17. Krispy Kreme: Free glazed donut for voters.
  18. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Large coffee for regular price.
  19. Uber Eats: 25% off orders over $25 for election night.
  20. Van Leeuwen: $3 ice cream scoop with “I Voted” sticker.
  21. Violife (Miami and Austin): Free bagel for first 100 customers at select shops.
  22. Yogurtland: 15% off with “I Voted” sticker.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live Updates.
