US Election day forecast: Expected weather in key battleground states

Voters across the US may need to brace for a range of weather conditions on Election Day as storms, snow showers, and unseasonably warm temperatures are forecast for different parts of the country. Campaign signs outside a polling location for the 2024 Presidential election in Austin, Texas, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. The 2024 presidential campaign was marked by two assassination attempts, a candidate switch, divisive rhetoric and warnings about the fate of democracy. Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

A major cold front will be sweeping across the nation's midsection on Tuesday, creating stormy weather across parts of the central US, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to impact states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

According to The Weather Channel, gusty winds and rain are likely in these areas as the front makes its way eastward. Some isolated severe storms are anticipated, particularly in areas stretching from upper Texas through central Louisiana, as well as southeastern Arkansas and western Mississippi.

Midwest cans see ‘much-need rain’ while possible storms in central US

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for potential tornadoes in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas through early Tuesday, which could pose significant hazards to voters and polling locations in these areas.

Parts of the Deep South and Ohio Valley are projected to see record-high temperatures, with some areas reaching into the 70s and 80s. Snow and potentially blizzard-like conditions are expected in states such as Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

Meanwhile, much of the Northeast, Southwest, and mid-Atlantic will remain dry, though gusty winds and dry conditions in California are expected to contribute to “critical fire weather conditions,” according to the National Weather Service. The storm will bring “much-needed rain” to regions in the Plains and Midwest, with AccuWeather warning of possible severe weather and flooding in these areas.

Florida and South Carolina may see light showers on Election Day.

Election Day weather forecast for key battleground states:

Georgia: Southwestern Georgia could experience rainfall starting late Tuesday, though most of the state will enjoy warm weather in the mid-70s to 80s, per the National Weather Service.

Michigan: While much of Michigan will be rainy, Detroit is expected to see mostly dry conditions and warmer-than-usual temperatures, with highs possibly reaching 77 degrees.

North Carolina: Temperatures in the mid-70s to 80s will bring warmth to much of North Carolina, though light showers are possible in some western regions.

Pennsylvania: Voters in Pennsylvania will enjoy sunny, warm weather with temperatures in the 70s, ensuring good conditions for turnout.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin, however, will have a chilly and rainy day, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Southern Wisconsin is forecast to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms following heavier rainfall earlier on Tuesday.

Arizona: Arizona’s Election Day weather will be relatively mild, with temperatures in Phoenix and Tucson ranging from the 60s to low 70s. A dry cold front is expected to move through midweek, though Election Day itself should remain calm.