Barack Obama warns Americans the election is ‘going to be close,’ asks them to share ‘voting stickers’ online

Barack Obama has urged Americans to vote for Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. In a video message shared on X Tuesday, the former president stressed that the 2024 presidential race is “going to be close.” The 63-year-old also told voters that he would share their “voting stickers” on his account. Barack Obama urges Democratic supporters to vote, issues warning that the election is 'going to be close.'(X)

Obama warns Americans the election is ‘close’, urges them to vote for Harris-Walz

Taking to social media on Election Day, the former commander-in-chief shared a series of tweets urging Americans to cast their ballots in favour of the vice president and the Minnesota governor. “Today is Election Day. Millions of Americans will be going to the polls to show the world who we are and what we stand for,” Obama wrote in the post that featured his video message.

“And once you do, I want to see your voting sticker. I’ll be sharing your posts throughout the day. Let’s get out there and win this thing!” the ex-prez added. With the voting currently underway, Obama has shared stories of multiple Democratic voters who posted a photo of their “I Voted” stickers online. “Thanks for voting today and making your voice heard!” he wrote in response to a user's tweet that read, “We ALL voted, sir!”

Furthermore, Obama began his video message saying, “Folks, this election is going to be close. In some states, just a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner.” “So, you need to get out there and vote,” he continued, adding, “So, tell your family, talk to your neighbours, make a plan, go to the polls with your friends and vote.” The former president concluded his statement by saying, “Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”