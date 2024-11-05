Trump, Barack Obama, Biden? List of Top 10 ‘Sexiest US Presidents’ revealed. And the winner is…

Ahead of the most-awaited US battle between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on 5 November, a list of top sexiest male celebrities in the world has been released by BetUS, a recent research that includes personalities from a variety of industries. While former President Barack Obama has been ranked as the “sexiest president” ever, Franklin D. Roosevelt has been placed at the second spot and Donald Trump at third.

To do this, BetUS collected a list of 200 celebrities, including the 46 presidents of the United States, and used their personality types, Instagram following, Google search volume, and Golden Ratio score to calculate a score.

Other names listed on the top 10 sexiest US presidents, include James A. Garfield, Rutherford B. Hayes, Joseph R. Biden, Thomas Jefferson, John Quincy Adams, Abraham Lincoln and Bill Clinton.

Barack Obama is the #1 ranked Sexiest U.S. President(BetUS )

Obama positioned at top: Here's why

Throughout his two tenure as the 44th president of the United States, Obama has captivated millions of people with his charm cool and stoic demeanor.

The American public has continued to be fascinated by him years after his two terms due tohis message of development and hope. Obama has emerged as the most attractive American president, with 37 million Instagram followers, a golden ratio score of 8.1, and a charisma score of 1.

“Celebrities make up an extremely small percentage of the human population, and many individuals develop crushes on talented celebrities like musicians, actors, athletes, and even former presidents, which can bring excitement and fascination,” stated Andres Vargas, Head Content Editor at BetUS.

“Out of the many celebrity crushes out there, we at BetUS wanted to showcase which male celebrity would be deemed the sexiest in 2024,” Vargas added.

As US is all set to vote on Tuesday, Harris leads Trump by a single digit in four new national polls released on Sunday and Monday. However, three other polls are deadlocked, indicating a statistically tied race for the White House that is characterized by near-tossups in all seven swing states, making the election just one day away from being decided.