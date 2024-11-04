Decoding Kamala Harris's India equation: What will her win in US election mean for New Delhi

The presidential race between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris appears to be deadlocked as the two political and ideological opponents are exceptionally close across the United States, including the swing states. The final New York Times/Siena poll shows Harris leading by a very small margin or tied with the former president. US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally.(AFP)

The victory of either candidate will have a bearing on the world order, currently defined by the US attempts to thwart the emergence of China. India will also observe the electoral contest keenly because both candidates perceive New Delhi's ties to the US with divergent viewpoints.

How has Kamala Harris's stance on India been?

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian-born mother and a Jamaican-born father, has talked about her Indian heritage on several occasions over the years.

In 2019, however, she rebuked the Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, ending the erstwhile state's semi-autonomous status.

In 2021, she met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded India for producing COVID-19 vaccines. She also lauded Modi in 2023.

Also read: US immigration reforms: How will a Kamala presidency be different from Trump

Kamala Harris on China, India

Under Biden and Harris, the United States firmed up several key strategic agreements, including bolstering the QUAD alliance against Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. The US government also finalised several crucial defence and technology deals, including the recent deal for the sale of Predator drones.

The Biden-led US was quite vocal in its support of India against China.

During her campaign, Kamala Harris has constantly spoken against China's assertiveness in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

In September, she accused China of imposing its territorial ambition on smaller neighbours in the South China Sea. She has also openly backed Taiwan against China.

Her tough stance in China will likely remain if she becomes the President of the United States. This can help India curb China's growing economic and military influence in Asia, especially the Indo-Pacific region.

She hasn't spoken much about her Hindu heritage as well. She has been identified more with the Black community than her Indian-American roots. She has never visited India as the vice president of the United States.

Her opponent Donald Trump, on the other hand, has talked about his good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the poll campaign. He also talked about safeguarding Hindus in Bangladesh.

However, days before the election results, Harris wrote about her Indian-origin mother.

"Growing up, my mother raised my sister and me to appreciate and honour our heritage. Nearly every other year, we would go to India for Diwali. We would spend time with our grandparents, our uncles, and our chitthis. And as Vice President, it has been my honour to host Diwali celebrations in my home - the Vice President's Residence. Not only to celebrate the holiday, but to celebrate the rich history, culture, and heritage of the South Asian American diaspora, which is bound together by a shared sense of possibility and belief in the promise of America," Harris said in the op-ed for The Jaggernaut, an online South Asian publication.

Kamala Harris on H1-B visas, trade policies

Donald Trump has openly criticised India's tariff policies regading the United States. He may also rely on protectionism.

However, Kamala Harris is expected to continue the Biden administration's approach.

Democratic administrations are known to grant more H1-B approvals than the Republican regimes. This trend could continue under Kamala Harris.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says her election will prove to be favourable to India.

"About India, regardless of who is elected as the president, the relationship with India is growing stronger. It's covering more subjects, it's growing deeper. It's going to go to higher heights over time. Kamala Harris, as the first 'Desi' President of the United States, would help to strengthen those bonds. She's visited India so many times as a child and a young adult, given that her mom came from India and instilled those values," Krishnamoorthi said in an interview with ANI.

However, foreign affairs expert Indrani Bagchi told the Washington Post in July that she may not "move mountains" as far as the US' relationship with India is concerned.

“When she did make comments on India, they were comments — forget friendly — I don’t think they were comments that took into account where India stood on issues," she said.

With inputs from agencies