Michelle Obama warns of dangers if Trump returns to power, labels him as a ‘con man’

Michelle Obama warned people of the potential dangers that will ensue if Donald Trump returns to the White House for a second term. On Saturday, the former First Lady hit the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris where she described the former president as a “con man”. She also alerted that he poses a real danger to the country during the rally in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Michelle Obama cautioned against the dangers of a Trump presidency during a rally for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, labelling Trump a con man. (Getty Images via AFP)

Michelle Obama reveals the danger of a second Trump term

“If this election goes the wrong way, this, this backward vision of America being spewed by Kamala’s opponent,” Michelle warned the people in her address on November 1, “it will infect all of our lives no matter how old we are.”

She expressed her concern for the country and said, “And if we fail, it will happen quickly, in concrete ways — large and small — from dismantling the Department of Education to gutting the women’s health system to prioritizing those at the top over everybody else,” as reported by CNN.

She also reminisced about the “fundamental goodness” of the time when her husband, Barack Obama was the president of the US. Michelle said, “Looking back, what stands out most, than anything during that time, is the fundamental goodness we encountered, folks everywhere we went.” She added, “It always felt as though even with our differences, something true.”

The 60-year-old continued, “For so much of this election cycle, we have been inundated with voices and forces that tell us another story about who we are.” Without taking names, she described these “forces” as those who have said “military service and sacrifice is for suckers”. Earlier, it was reported that the former president called the US troops “losers” and “suckers” while in office.

She further described Trump, again without taking his name, as “a more skilled con man who is more brazen and bombastic.”

Michelle emphasises elections’ importance

The Light We Carry author took the opportunity to emphasise the importance of the upcoming elections for the future of the country. She said, “You can spend a lifetime carefully, painstakingly constructing something brick by brick, but it takes only one big wave, one strong gust of wind and all your efforts can be swept away in an instant.” She added, “That’s what’s at stake in this election, in this country.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, who was being considered as Harris's running mate, and singer Alicia Keys joined the former First Lady at the rally.